Israeli Billionaire Denies Link To £1.2B Corrupt Mining Deal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 1, 2022, 3:48 PM GMT) -- Israeli billionaire Benjamin Steinmetz told the High Court Tuesday that he is not liable for $1.2 billion in damages claimed by Vale SA to recoup money spent on a corrupt deal, and argued that the Brazilian mining giant is itself partly to blame. A lawyer for Benjamin Steinmetz, seen here leaving a Geneva court, has told the High Court that the Israeli tycoon was not involved in an allegedly fraudulent mining deal between his company and Vale. (Photo by Stefan Wermuth/AFP via Getty Images) Justin Fenwick QC of 4 New Square, representing Steinmetz, told High Court Judge Andrew Baker in his opening arguments...

