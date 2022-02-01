Simpson-Led Oaktree Wraps Up $3B Real Estate Debt Fund

By Charlie Innis (February 1, 2022, 12:41 PM EST) -- Oaktree Capital Management LP, advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, sealed its third real estate debt fund at $3 billion of capital commitments, which is 34% larger than the fund's previous iteration, the firm said Tuesday. Real Estate Debt Fund III raised more capital than any of Oaktree's prior fundraising for its real estate debt strategy, which targets investments in commercial and residential mortgages, commercial property mezzanine loans, structured credit and corporate debt, according to the announcement. John Brady, a portfolio manager and head of Oaktree's global real estate group, praised the firm's real estate debt strategy in Tuesday's statement. "Investors around...

