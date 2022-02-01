11th Circ. Affirms Toss Of LG Exploding Battery Cases In Ga.

By Rosie Manins (February 1, 2022, 9:15 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has rejected an argument that Korean manufacturer LG Chem Ltd. can be sued over exploding batteries in any United States federal court, affirming the dismissal of five consolidated personal injury cases in Georgia. The court said in an unpublished opinion on Monday that five plaintiffs from states outside Georgia had argued that federal courts have personal jurisdiction over foreign corporations that are not subject to jurisdiction in any state. In the plaintiffs' view, a federal court's jurisdiction is proper as long as a case arises out of a foreign corporation's "systematic and continuous business" in the United States,...

