Dentons, DLA Piper Steer Verano's $413M Pot Co. Buy

By Emma Whitford (February 1, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- Chicago-based cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. said Tuesday it plans to buy Goodness Growth Holdings of Minnesota through a $413 million all-share deal steered by the U.S. and Canadian offices of Dentons and DLA Piper LLP. Verano will enter the New York, Minnesota and New Mexico cannabis markets via Goodness Growth Holdings Inc., the announcement said. Under the deal terms, subordinate Goodness shares will be traded for 0.22652 Verano Class A subordinate shares each, while multiple and super-voting Goodness shares will be worth 22.652 Verano shares each. Goodness shareholders must approve the transaction and are expected to vote within four or...

