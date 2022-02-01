Ex-Univar Executive Loses Push For Severance Pay

By Abby Wargo (February 1, 2022, 1:56 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge shut down a former executive's bid to get $850,000 in severance pay from chemical company Univar, ruling that the ex-chief commercial officer quit to take a position elsewhere despite his argument that Univar fired him. U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal on Monday denied a motion for summary judgment from Brian Herington, a former Univar former senior vice president and chief commercial officer. The judge ruled that not only did Herington not deserve an instant win but that his lawsuit was fatally flawed because he resigned. Judge Rosenthal dismissed the case in its entirety, except for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS