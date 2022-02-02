'Embarrassed' Ga. Judge Suspended For Shoving Defendant

By Emily Sides (February 2, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- A chief magistrate judge in Georgia apologized on Wednesday and said he was "embarrassed" after being suspended by the state's high court this week for shoving a criminal defendant against a wall following a hearing in his courtroom about a year ago. Noting what it said was a lack of precedent on the point, the Georgia Supreme Court accepted an agreement between Crawford County Chief Magistrate Judge Cary Hays III and the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission in which Judge Hays admitted to a set of ethics violations and agreed to serve a 30-day suspension. Judge Hays told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday...

