Oil & Gas Workers Win Class Cert. In Commuter Wage Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 1, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge granted conditional certification Tuesday to a group of oil and gas industry employees claiming Evolution Well Services Operating LLC failed to pay them for their commute to and from the employer-provided housing to job sites. U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand said in an opinion the employees made the requisite "modest factual showing" for conditional certification of their claims for unpaid travel away from home, and for daily preliminary and postliminary activities under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Passing the conditional certification phase allows notice to be provided to other potential class members. "As to their claim...

