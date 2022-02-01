Ozy Media Seeks To Toss Insurer Suit Amid Securities Scandal

By Ganesh Setty (February 1, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- Amid the launch of a shareholder suit and a federal investigation, Ozy Media Inc. told a California federal court that its insurer can't now try to void its directors and officers policy, calling the insurer's claims that Ozy and its executives misrepresented key facts in its insurance application "vague." The now-defunct digital media company said Monday that the policy can only be canceled or rescinded under specific circumstances, which Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Co. has not shown apply. The insurer's "vague and ambiguous pleading does not meet the requirements of either California or federal law," Ozy said in a memo supporting its motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS