Morgan Lewis Adds Veteran DOJ Atty, CFIUS Pro To DC Bench

By Justin Wise (February 1, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- The former acting chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's foreign investment review section is making his first leap to private practice as a partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, the firm said Tuesday. David Plotinsky joins Morgan Lewis' regulatory team in Washington, D.C., following a 25-year career in federal government that included stints on Capitol Hill and in the executive branch. He recently served as acting chief and principal deputy chief of the DOJ's foreign investment review section, where he oversaw a team of roughly 50 staffers working on cases before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS