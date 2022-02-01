PWM Property Creditor Asks Court To Compel Plan Filing

By Vince Sullivan (February 1, 2022, 9:03 PM EST) -- A secured creditor of office tower owner PWM Property Management LLC asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge late Monday to require the debtor to file its Chapter 11 plan within 30 days or to begin making monthly interest payments until a plan is consummated. In its motion, Meritz Alternative Investment Management said it owns $225 million in outstanding mezzanine debt issued by the debtors, and in that capacity it is entitled to secured status because PWM's bankruptcy cases are single asset real estate cases. Even though Meritz doesn't possess liens against the actual real property of the debtors — namely, 245 Park...

