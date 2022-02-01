FC Barcelona Turns Over Evidence Of 'Unjustified Payments'

By Zachary Zagger (February 1, 2022, 10:49 PM GMT) -- FC Barcelona has handed over materials and evidence to local criminal authorities concerning "unjustified payments" and other financial peculiarities under prior team President Josep Maria Bartomeu, the club said Tuesday. The soccer club handed over the conclusions from a "forensic investigation" into the club's finances to the Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Barcelona, in what the team called "a basic exercise of responsibility." "When the administration of a social entity presents such overwhelming suggestions of mismanagement, the criminal justice system is called upon to investigate and clarify any possible illicit diversions, abuses or enrichments," the team said in a statement Tuesday....

