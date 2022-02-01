Real Estate-Focused SPAC Alset Grabs $75M In IPO

By McCord Pagan (February 1, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Real estate-focused special purpose acquisition company Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. began trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq after raising $75 million in an initial public offering guided by Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP and underwriter's counsel Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP. Bethesda, Maryland-based Alset said in a statement it sold 7.5 million units at $10 each, and its underwriter has a 45-day option to buy up to an additional roughly 1.1 million units, which could raise another $11.25 million. The company said it is focused on combining with a business involved in real estate, such as one in the construction sector, arrangers of financing or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS