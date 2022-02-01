Prof. Sues Univ. For Retaliation Over Views On NA Remains

By Joyce Hanson (February 1, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- A tenured anthropology professor has hit San Jose State University officials with a suit in California federal court, accusing them of retaliating against her for writing a book opposing laws that mandate the return of human remains and cultural items to modern Native American tribes. The professor, Elizabeth Weiss, sued SJSU officials including interim university president Stephen Perez and provost Vincent J. Del Casino on Monday, claiming that they stripped her of her academic position as a curator of the university's collection of skeletal remains, which had allowed her since 2004 to do her research as a physical anthropologist, after her...

