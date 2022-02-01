Simpson Thacher Expands Environmental Practice In DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 1, 2022, 11:02 AM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has added a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner with over a decade of legal experience, the firm confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday. Toby Chun joined Simpson Thacher's environmental practice Jan. 18 as co-head of that group, after spending nearly 18 years with Kirkland, according to his LinkedIn profile. In his former role, Chun represented a multitude of corporate clients, including Abry Partners, American Securities and The Carlyle Group. In an email to Law360 on Tuesday, Chun said he had previously worked with Simpson Thacher's environmental practice attorneys and was excited to join a practice he...

