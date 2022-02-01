3rd Circ. Blocks Anti-Mask Parent From School District Row

By Matthew Santoni (February 1, 2022, 2:12 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has denied a parent's request to file an amicus brief opposing school mask mandates in an appeal seeking to keep a Pittsburgh-area school district's students masked, reasoning that the arguments the brief made have already been covered elsewhere. An order signed by the clerk "at the direction of the court" Monday evening tossed a brief that questioned the efficacy of masks and the standing of several parents who claim lifting the mask mandate at the Upper St. Clair School District will violate the rights of children with disabilities. The brief also sought to undermine the credibility of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS