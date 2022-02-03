MoFo Adds Venture Capital Pros In San Francisco

By James Mills (February 3, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has added two Perkins Coie LLP venture capital specialists as partners in its San Francisco office. Michael Glaser and Mike LaPlante have joined the Morrison & Foerster corporate department and the emerging companies and venture capital, or ECVC, group, the firm announced Tuesday. Glaser, who spent almost 23 years at Perkins Coie, focuses his practice largely on venture capital transactions, having done deals in the e-commerce, interactive entertainment, digital media, cloud services and artificial intelligence fields, among others. LaPlante, who spent eight years at Perkins Coie, specializes in helping startup companies through all phases of their development,...

