Germany Can't Dodge Arbitration In Wind Energy Case Yet

By Clark Mindock (February 1, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- Germany won't be able to duck out early from arbitration over Energy Charter Treaty claims lodged by several wind energy investors, after a panel determined there remain adequate issues in dispute to keep the case alive. An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal rejected Germany's bid to exit arbitration filed by the wind energy investors over a series of regulatory changes to the industry after determining that it is too early to tell whether the claims are "manifestly without merit," as had been argued by the European country. The decision was made Jan. 18 and published publicly Monday....

