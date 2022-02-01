LATAM Airlines OK'd To Seek Ch. 11 Votes Amid Challenges

By Jeff Montgomery (February 1, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge provisionally cleared Chile-based air carrier LATAM Airlines Group SA to begin soliciting votes on its $5.4 billion Chapter 11 restructuring plan on Tuesday, but put off for a week a decision on extending its continued exclusive control of the case. Although U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity deemed the case disclosure statement adequate over objections from some creditors, he cautioned LATAM must still work through objections to a plan backstop financing agreement at a hearing scheduled for Feb. 10. "I'm satisfied with the adequacy of the disclosure statement, assuming that the backstop issues are resolved in...

