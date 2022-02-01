Texas Supreme Court Mulls Interlocutory Appeals Rules

By Michelle Casady (February 1, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court considered during oral arguments Tuesday whether it should direct the state's intermediate appellate courts to explain their reasoning in denying permissive interlocutory appeals in the interest of judicial economy. The dispute between Industrial Specialists LLC and Blanchard Refining Co. over an $86 million settlement of 16 personal injury claims stemming from a refinery fire in Galveston Bay asks the state's high court to decide whether it's an abuse of discretion for an intermediate appellate court to decline to hear an interlocutory appeal without explaining why. Industrial Specialists contracted with Blanchard to provide certain maintenance and repair services...

