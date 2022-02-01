Greenberg Traurig Enters Portland With Davis Wright Team

By Matt Perez (February 1, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP said Tuesday it has opened a Portland, Oregon, location and has hired four new attorneys focused on representing restaurant brands, investors and culinary talent. Joining as a shareholder and chair of Greenberg Traurig's new restaurant industry group, Riley Lagesen moves over to the firm after working at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP for over 15 years. During his time at Davis Wright, he served as a partner, as well as the founder and chair of its own restaurant industry practice. Former Davis Wright attorneys Landes Taylor, Kelsey Lam and Kellen Luey have also joined Lagesen at Greenberg Traurig's new...

