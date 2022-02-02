Union Says Spirits Distributor Must Arbitrate Drug Test Firing

By Katryna Perera (February 2, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- A distillery worker's union has urged a New Jersey federal judge to require arbitration in the matter of a distribution center employee who was fired after he tested positive for marijuana, saying the state's recent ban on random drug tests rendered the firing wrongful. The employer, Fedway Associates Inc., also filed a motion for summary judgment Monday claiming the worker and union waived arbitration rights when they signed a "last chance agreement." According to both parties, the grievant, Donald Walker, worked at Fedway's facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and was a bargaining unit employee under the Wine, Liquor & Distillery Workers' Union Local 1-D, WFCW....

