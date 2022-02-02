Feds Loosen Health Screenings For Some Afghan Evacuees

By Alyssa Aquino (February 2, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is loosening medical screening requirements for some Afghan nationals who have already been evacuated to the U.S. and are seeking green cards, according to an agency announcement. Green card applicants must submit a medical exam to prove they're free from any medical conditions that would render them inadmissible to the country, such as leprosy or tuberculosis. But "effective immediately," Afghan nationals evacuated into the U.S. as part of its withdrawal from Afghanistan may skip the medical screening if they have been examined by a U.S.-recognized medical provider abroad within the last four years, USCIS said Tuesday....

