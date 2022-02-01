Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Neb. Towing Equipment Co. Gets $2.4M Patent Verdict Wiped

By Tiffany Hu (February 1, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Nebraska federal judge has wiped out a $2.4 million jury verdict against towing equipment maker Blue Ox in a patent dispute over braking systems for tow vehicles.

There was no proof "beyond speculation" to back the jury's findings that Blue Ox infringed Danko Manufacturing LLC's patent for a brake-lock detection system, willfully or otherwise, U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher said in an order issued Monday.

Among other things, Judge Buescher noted that seven out of nine witnesses Danko called in trial "did not even discuss" how Blue Ox's "Patriot 3" system worked, while two "remained steadfast" in stating the Patriot...

