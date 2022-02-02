Washington Football Team Unveils 'Commanders' Name

By Zachary Zagger (February 2, 2022, 12:55 PM EST) -- The Washington Football Team will now be known as the Washington Commanders, the team announced Wednesday, completing a nearly two-year process to rebrand the team after choosing to drop its previous racist Native American-themed name and logo. The Commanders name is evocative of the military, specifically a senior rank in the U.S. Navy, for a team that represents the nation's capital and nearby Virginia and Maryland. The team plays its games in Landover, Maryland. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:350px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} One legacy. One unified...

