O'Melveny Hires Morgan Lewis Partner In Texas

By Jessica Corso (February 3, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- A former white-collar defense attorney and corporate investigations specialist for Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has joined O'Melveny & Myers LLP as a partner in its recently opened Dallas office. Danny Ashby began work Tuesday as a member of O'Melveny's white-collar defense and corporate investigations practice. He spent years at Morgan Lewis before joining O'Melveny this week and was also previously an attorney with K&L Gates LLP, according to public records. Ashby has tried more than 25 cases and argued more than a dozen federal appeals and once led white-collar and litigation teams in Dallas for Morgan Lewis, according to O'Melveny....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS