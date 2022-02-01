NYDIG Helps Cos. Offer Bitcoin As Part Of Paycheck

By McCord Pagan (February 1, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- New York Digital Investment Group, an asset manager focused on bitcoin investments, announced on Tuesday that it has launched a program to help businesses pay part of employee salaries in bitcoin. NYDIG said in a statement that its Bitcoin Savings Plan will be offered by a number of companies, including the NBA's Houston Rockets and for corporate employees of restaurant group Landry's, both of which are owned by Fertitta Entertainment. "A NYDIG Bitcoin Savings Plan is an easy-to-adopt benefit that can help employers stand out from the pack while providing their employees with a critical tool for protecting their financial futures,"...

