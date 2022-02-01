At Fed. Circ., Novartis Rips Amgen's 'Patent Estate'

By Andrew Karpan (February 1, 2022, 9:38 PM EST) -- Novartis' generic drugmaking arm has told the Federal Circuit that a New Jersey federal judge got it wrong when he allowed Amgen to use an old, expired patent to generate "a patent estate" that would extend the American company's grip on its blockbuster plaque psoriasis medication Otezla to 2034. The argument came up in a brief that was filed Monday by Sandoz Inc., a wing of Novartis International that markets generic versions of brand name drugs. Sandoz was successfully sued by Amgen after trying to seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to start selling a generic take on Otezla, which was developed by Celgene Corp....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS