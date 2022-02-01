Hospital Can't Avoid Suit Over Harvest Of Daughter's Organs

By Mike Curley (February 1, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has revived a father's suit alleging a Fresno hospital and an organ donor network conspired to harvest his daughter's organs despite his objections, saying the trial court should have considered the full scope of the defendants' actions, and not just the harvesting procedure, when deciding whether the claims could go forward. In an unpublished opinion Monday, the three-justice panel reversed a dismissal of Terence Michael O'Connor Jr.'s suit against Fresno Community Hospital and Medical Center and Donor Network West, finding that he had sufficiently alleged they intentionally inflicted emotional distress on him. According to the suit, O'Connor's...

