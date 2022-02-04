Perkins Coie Nabs Bronx Defenders Immigration Head

By Alyssa Aquino (February 4, 2022, 7:52 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP has recruited the head of the Bronx Defenders' immigration practice to serve as the firm's first-ever pro bono immigration attorney. Sarah Deri Oshiro, who has more than a decade of experience in immigration defense and advocacy, will oversee Perkins Coie's pro bono immigration services, mentor attorneys and help foster relationships with immigration legal service providers, according to a recent firm announcement. She will be based in the New York office. Perkins Coie has a long tradition of immigration advocacy, including holding legal clinics on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, handling deportation cases before the immigration court...

