ISPs Want 'Buy American' Infrastructure Provision Waived

By J. Edward Moreno (February 1, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- A coalition of prominent cable and wireless trade groups wants the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to grant operators a waiver from the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill's "Buy American provision," arguing that enforcing the measure could delay the expansion of broadband in the U.S. The groups — which include USTelecom, NTCA and CTIA — said in a Monday letter addressed to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack that broadband devices are too complex and depend too much on global supply chains to be sourced mostly from American companies. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill...

