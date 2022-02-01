DOD Will Fight Hawaii Order To Drain Leaking Fuel Tanks

By Daniel Wilson (February 1, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense said it will challenge a Hawaiian order to drain fuel tanks at a military base following a leak that contaminated local drinking water, a move a Hawaiian official called a "breach of trust." Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks announced late Monday, ahead of a Wednesday deadline, that the DOD intends to appeal the state Department of Health's December emergency order related to the fuel leak in both state and federal courts, to "afford us time to make evidence-based and transparent decisions." "Despite these legal process requirements, we hope to collaborate with the state of Hawaii in...

