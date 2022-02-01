Judge Botched Benefits Arbitration Case, Union Tells 1st Circ.

By Braden Campbell (February 1, 2022, 8:49 PM EST) -- A United Steelworkers local asked the First Circuit to revive its bid to make National Grid and its benefits committee arbitrate a pension dispute, saying a Massachusetts federal judge misinterpreted a plan provision triggering arbitration. U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman's September decision rejecting USW Local 12003's suit to compel arbitration over the amount of benefits owed to two retirees rests on a "cabined, inaccurate interpretation" of pension plan language that broadly calls for arbitration when a joint labor-management pension committee can't resolve disputes, the union said. "This narrow characterization fails to account for the actual scope of the parties' arbitration provision,"...

