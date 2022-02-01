9th Circ. Nixes Challenge To Oakland's Tenant Move-Out Fee

By Hannah Albarazi (February 1, 2022, 9:23 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel upheld Tuesday a California federal court's dismissal of a legal challenge to an Oakland city law requiring landlords moving back into their homes upon the expiration of a lease to pay tenants a relocation fee, holding that the payment is not an unconstitutional taking of property. The relocation fee required by Oakland's Uniform Residential Tenant Relocation Ordinance is a regulation of the landlord-tenant relationship and does not flout the U.S. Constitution's takings clause, said the panel in a published opinion Tuesday, delivering a blow to the Oakland landlords, whose counsel told Law360 they're considering an appeal to...

