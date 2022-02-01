Home Depot Insurer Not Liable For $9M Electric Shock Award

By Ganesh Setty (February 1, 2022, 10:25 PM EST) -- An AIG unit serving as an excess insurer to Home Depot is not liable to cover a $9 million arbitration award against the home improvement retailer stemming from a dispute with a customer who was shocked with electricity while handling a rat trap, a California federal judge ruled. National Union Fire Insurance Co., an excess insurer for Home Depot, doesn't have to cover a $9 million arbitration award against the retailer after a judge ruled that an inspection exclusion applied. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson wrote in a decision Monday granting Pittsburgh-based National Union Fire Insurance...

