Chicago Alderman Set To Defend Fraud Charges At Trial

By Lauraann Wood (February 4, 2022, 11:49 PM EST) -- A Chicago alderman related to the dynastic Daley family that ran City Hall for decades and figured in national politics will go up against federal prosecutors in a jury trial kicking off this week over charges that he lied about loans he'd received from a now-defunct bank in his ward. Trial will begin Monday in the government's fraud case accusing Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson of falsifying tax returns and lying to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials about $219,000 in loans he allegedly received from now-shuttered Washington Federal Bank for Savings. Thompson is a nephew and grandson to storied Chicago mayors Richard...

