Concord Can't Use Regs To Duck Hotel-Bed Accessibility Suit

By Matthew Santoni (February 1, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- A hotel operator's compliance with accessibility standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act can't shield it from a proposed class action over an issue not covered by those standards — the unreachable height of "accessible" hotel beds — a Pennsylvania federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville said that even if Concord Hospitality Enterprises were technically in compliance with the ADA standards, having hotel beds that were too high for wheelchair users to safely get onto puts a public good, service or accommodation literally out of reach for people with disabilities, giving rise to a claim under the law's...

