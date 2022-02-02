Texas Panel Wary Of Defamation Label In Staffing Co.'s Suit

By Katie Buehler (February 2, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel on Wednesday challenged a recruiting and staffing agency's bid to revive its $1 million libel suit against a Houston law firm over LinkedIn ads, with one justice doubting she could make what she called the agency's requested leap to determine the ads were defamatory. Aerotek Inc. has asked the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas to reverse a trial court's summary judgment ruling that ended its lawsuit against Houston-based employment law firm Josephson Dunlap LLP. The international recruiting and staffing agency argued in a March brief that the trial judge wrongly ruled a reasonable reader couldn't infer...

