Assessing 3 Bills To Expand Kids' Online Protections In 2022

By Michael Canty, Carol Villegas and Danielle Izzo (February 2, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- Data privacy issues dominated law and politics in 2021. Major data breaches plagued corporations including Colonial Pipeline Co., Microsoft Exchange and Twitch Interactive Inc.[1] The public became aware of internet tracking, in part due to Apple Inc.'s software update providing App Tracking Transparency, which allows users to opt out of app tracking.[2] The Wall Street Journal investigated Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook Inc., publishing "The Facebook Files,"[3] and Big Tech faced damaging whistleblower accusations.[4] Alongside these events, the U.S. Senate conducted several technology-focused hearings. First, Antigone Davis, Meta's global head of safety, testified about Facebook's internal knowledge related to Instagram's...

