6th Circ. Revives Suit To Bring Back MSU Swim Teams

By Ivan Moreno (February 2, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- A split Sixth Circuit gave women student-athletes another chance to reinstate the swimming and diving program at Michigan State University, faulting a lower court's interpretation of Title IX. In Tuesday's published opinion, the two judges on the majority said the district court should have focused on the number of available athletic opportunities at MSU for both sexes to determine whether a participation gap existed, instead of defining the participation gap as a percentage of the overall athletic program. "While the percentage gap may be relevant, substantial proportionality should be determined by looking at the gap in numerical terms, not as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS