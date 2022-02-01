Pa. Justices To Hear Sales-Based Property Tax Appeal Fight

By Paul Williams (February 1, 2022, 8:08 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to hear claims from two property owners saying a school district violated the state constitution's uniformity clause by targeting recently sold properties for reassessments that it believed were undervalued by more than $150,000. The state's highest court granted a petition from GM Berkshire Hills LLC and GM Oberlin Berkshire Hills LLC seeking review of a Commonwealth Court's validation of the Wilson School District's use of recent sales prices and a $150,000 threshold to determine which assessments to challenge. The Commonwealth Court held in July that the method passed muster under the U.S. Constitution's equal protection...

