Fed. Circ. Vacates Apple Win Over Qualcomm IP

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 1, 2022, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel has vacated a decision in favor of Apple that invalidated a Qualcomm patent for extending a mobile device's battery life, sending the matter back to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to reevaluate the basis of Apple's challenge. The panel found Monday that the board wrongly determined that a description of a "standard" technology in the background section of the challenged Qualcomm patent could be considered "prior art consisting of patents or printed publications" in an inter partes review aimed at invalidating the patent. To reach its unpatentability finding, the board relied on Apple Inc.'s argument that...

