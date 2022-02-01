Rebranded Band Lady A, Blues Singer Agree To End TM Fight

By Tiffany Hu (February 1, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- A trademark fight between the popular country band formerly known as Lady Antebellum and a longtime blues singer named Anita White came to an end Monday, when both sides agreed to drop their dispute over the "Lady A" moniker. The parties' joint stipulation of dismissal on Monday closes the book on a lawsuit brought in July 2020 by the Tennessee-based trio, which changed its name to Lady A that year in the wake of massive protests against racism and police violence. The renamed band had sought a declaration that it didn't infringe on the rights of White, who performs under the same...

