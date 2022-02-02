How To Navigate Equity Rollovers In A Tight M&A Market

By Joshua Klein (February 2, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- The hot mergers and acquisitions market keeps humming along, having bounced back in mid-2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and kept going through wire-to-wire jam-packed 2021 into 2022. With plenty of private equity dry powder remaining available for acquisitions, many business owners will continue to face the critical decision whether this is the time to jump on the speeding M&A train and consummate a liquidity event. Apart from the many transaction terms and tax-structuring alternatives M&A negotiations must address, the business owners and key members of their senior management teams will also have to consider and negotiate the terms of any equity...

