EPA Climate Case At The Supreme Court: How We Got Here

By Keith Goldberg (February 18, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- Upcoming oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court on the scope of the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to curb greenhouse gas emissions from power plants are the latest twist in a legal saga over federal climate change policy that has spanned three presidential administrations. What began with the high court hitting pause on the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan moved on to a reversal of that policy by the Trump administration, a subsequent invalidation of that shift in court, and then President Joe Biden taking office with a vow to enact GHG-cutting policy. The Supreme Court is not only reviewing the...

