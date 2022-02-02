Oregon Tavern's Virus Coverage Suit Gets Bounced

By Ben Zigterman (February 2, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal district judge dismissed a COVID-19 coverage suit against a Liberty Mutual unit, agreeing with a federal magistrate judge's findings that an Oregon bar and grill didn't suffer physical loss or damage from pandemic shutdown orders. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman noted Tuesday that neither party had objected to last month's recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You to dismiss the suit from Zedan Outdoors LLC, which does business as Taylor's Bar & Grill near the University of Oregon in Eugene. "Upon review, I agree with Judge You," Judge Mosman wrote in a two-page order dismissing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS