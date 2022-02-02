China Telecom Asks DC Circ. To Make Feds Share Evidence

By Nadia Dreid (February 2, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- China Telecom deserves to know what evidence the government used to ask the Federal Communications Commission to boot China Telecom off of U.S. networks over national security concerns so that it can properly challenge the decision, the company has told the D.C. Circuit. Even though a D.C. federal judge found that the information — collected under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — was gathered lawfully, the opinion was almost entirely redacted and China Telecom told the appellate court Tuesday that it still doesn't know what that information is. The telecom petitioned the federal court to declassify the information, fully or in...

