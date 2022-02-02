Judge Sends Russian Steel Slab Duties Back To Commerce

By Grace Dixon (February 2, 2022, 1:53 PM EST) -- The Court of International Trade sent a handful of the 54 imports subjected to steep foreign steel levies being challenged by NLMK Pennsylvania LLC back to the U.S. Department of Commerce for reconsideration while declining to impose review parameters the importer requested. CIT Judge Claire R. Kelly greenlighted the federal government's request to reconsider 15 of the 54 imports from Russia subjected to Section 232 tariffs, after an internal watchdog questioned Commerce's failure to document discussions over exclusion requests. Though NLMK agreed to the remand, it requested additional measures to ensure the second review didn't suffer from the same flaws it...

