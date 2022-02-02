Fund Accused Of Double Standards In Sex Discrimination Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (February 2, 2022, 6:06 PM GMT) -- A former Genesis Investment Management associate told the U.K. Employment Tribunal Wednesday that she was fired because her leadership style did not fit in with how the firm thought women should act, in her sex discrimination trial against the asset manager. Sedef Köktentürk, who was an associate partner at the time of her dismissal in April 2020, says that Genesis applied double standards when it came to the behavior of men and women at the firm. During closing submissions on Wednesday, Genesis told the tribunal that Köktentürk, who competed for Turkey at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing as a windsurfer, is...

