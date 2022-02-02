IStar To Pass Net Lease Biz To Carlyle In $3B Deal

By Emma Whitford (February 2, 2022, 12:59 PM EST) -- Real estate investment company iStar Inc. said Wednesday that it plans to sell its net lease portfolio to a unit of the Carlyle Group for roughly $3 billion, as iStar moves to simplify its business and focus more squarely on ground leases. The deal, which according to Carlyle has an enterprise value of $3.07 billion, encompasses owned and managed office, entertainment and industrial properties across the U.S. spanning 18.3 million square feet. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. The buyer is affiliated with Carlyle's global credit business. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is advising Carlyle on the...

