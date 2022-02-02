Purdue Says Google Stole Smartphone Bug Detection Tech

By Lauren Berg (February 2, 2022, 11:09 PM EST) -- Google's app development studio that incorporates software with the ability to find errors in source code as it's being written infringes a patent held by Purdue University's research foundation, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Texas federal court. Purdue Research Foundation said that it owns U.S. Patent No. 10,379,925 — which is related to technology for detecting and preventing bugs in computer code that could result in impaired power management of mobile devices — but that Google incorporated infringing code into its Android Lint after seeing an article about the novel technique. Professors Y. Charlie Hu and Samuel Midkiff, along...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS